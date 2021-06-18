Metis Price Tops $5.29 on Exchanges (METIS)

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Metis has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Metis coin can now be bought for approximately $5.29 or 0.00014415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $100,349.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00058998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.37 or 0.00730750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00084032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00042500 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis (METIS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “METISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.