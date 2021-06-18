Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.38

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.38 and traded as low as C$4.34. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.37, with a volume of 35,701 shares changing hands.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab lowered Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$420.97 million and a P/E ratio of -11.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.38.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

