Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.65

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and traded as high as $29.53. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 3,575 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDUAF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

