Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.33

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as high as $13.08. Cineplex shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 1,473 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPXGF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

