Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,276 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,790,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after buying an additional 125,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,880,000.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $154.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.26. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

