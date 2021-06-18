Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Donna Millar Sells 16,800 Shares of Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,531.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alpha Pro Tech stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter worth $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.