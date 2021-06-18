Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Donna Millar Sells 16,800 Shares of Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,531.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alpha Pro Tech stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $25.55.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
About Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.