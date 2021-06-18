Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells 7,880 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,880 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $511,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,829 shares in the company, valued at $768,530.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $373,562.20.

Shares of ALTR opened at $63.27 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,265.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

