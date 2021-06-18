James M. Frates Buys 1,810 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,421. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 394,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after buying an additional 86,037 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $24,977,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

