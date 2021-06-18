Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard N. Nottenburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $115,555.47.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.43. 1,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,012. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

