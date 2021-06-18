Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Christopher Wright Sells 200 Shares

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $452.51. The company had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $466.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 51,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.