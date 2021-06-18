Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.50 million-147.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of ANIK traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,470. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $568.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.72, a PEG ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.21. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

