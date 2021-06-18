Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Hostess Brands also reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,455 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 276.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,516,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,347 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,723,000 after purchasing an additional 862,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after buying an additional 757,572 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. 3,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,809. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

