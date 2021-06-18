PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded to Outperformer by CIBC

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC to an “outperformer” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.08% from the stock’s current price.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,175. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPL will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 26.1% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 16.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 70,498 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PPL by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 122,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.