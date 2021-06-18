New Gold (TSE:NGD) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.15 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.67.

NGD stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.46. 151,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.89. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

