Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading Down 19.6% This Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $604,859.15 and $1,090.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00024857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.09 or 0.00741761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00083678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00042714 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

