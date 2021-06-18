Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $66.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,372. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $80.18.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625 in the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after acquiring an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,562,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.