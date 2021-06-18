First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 183,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,875,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,254,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,930. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $59.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56.

