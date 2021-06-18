RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 13.0% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDHL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

RedHill Biopharma stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 257,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,383. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $322.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. Analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

