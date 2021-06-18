$0.05 EPS Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. Under Armour posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.58. 51,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

