Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,647,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,893,000 after acquiring an additional 220,850 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 159,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.57 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

