Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,926 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,208 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 33,926 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,071 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,937 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,087 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,689 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 509,900 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FireEye stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.12.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

