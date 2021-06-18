Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 92,328 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,328 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $107,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth about $119,201,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 815.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,999,000 after acquiring an additional 459,831 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $87,044,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WEX by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after buying an additional 259,466 shares during the period.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total transaction of $4,455,847.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,355.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.12. 93 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

