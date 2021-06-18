ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,079 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.32% of ANSYS worth $95,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.71. 596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,040. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.13 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

