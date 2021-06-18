National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,736 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $91,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 43.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,997,000 after purchasing an additional 118,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,232,000 after buying an additional 42,378 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 378,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 152,890 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NNN. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,853. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

