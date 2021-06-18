Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.28. 328,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,046. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57.

