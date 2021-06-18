Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 166 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 85.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,130,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 786,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,263,000 after purchasing an additional 189,239 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,158,000 after purchasing an additional 54,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 283,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,899,000 after buying an additional 93,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.46. 30,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,548,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

