Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140,708 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.23% of Valero Energy worth $68,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $242,562,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 965,297 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

