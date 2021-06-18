Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Robert Half International worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Robert Half International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after buying an additional 1,063,182 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 58.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.85.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

