William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 357,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.06. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 544.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

