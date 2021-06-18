Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,071,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

GILD stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

