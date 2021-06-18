Headinvest LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,402,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $270.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.02 and a fifty-two week high of $285.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

