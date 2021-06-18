CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) vs. Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Head-To-Head Analysis

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy 10.12% 16.59% 2.99% Biotricity N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Biotricity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy $7.42 billion 1.98 -$773.00 million $1.40 18.10 Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Biotricity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CenterPoint Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CenterPoint Energy and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy 0 7 5 0 2.42 Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A

CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus target price of $24.89, indicating a potential downside of 1.78%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than Biotricity.

Volatility and Risk

CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Biotricity on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas segment provides natural gas distribution services, as well as home appliance maintenance and repair services to customers in Minnesota; and home repair protection plans to natural gas customers in Texas and Louisiana through a third party. This segment also sells regulated intrastate natural gas, as well as natural gas transportation and storage services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The Midstream Investments segment provides natural gas and crude oil gathering, and natural gas processing services to its producer customers, as well as crude oil, condensate, and produced water gathering services to its producer and refiner customers; and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 2.6 million metered customers; owned 239 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 69,915 megavolt amperes; operated approximately 99,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution mains, as well as 77,000 linear miles of natural gas transmission mains; and owned and operated 264 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry technology, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. Biotricity, Inc. has a research partnership with the University of Calgary to determine the predictive value of ECG readings in preventative healthcare applications; and a strategic partnership with Verizon to develop EMS solutions for first responders by integrating its Bioflux solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

