iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Stake Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,439,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 757,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 69,073 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 291,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 94,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 97,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter.

LEMB opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $45.54.

