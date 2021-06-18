Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) Insider Leslie Pereira Buys 4,195,769 Shares

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) insider Leslie Pereira acquired 4,195,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$209,788.45 ($149,848.89).

Leslie Pereira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Leslie Pereira acquired 800,000 shares of Estrella Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($28,571.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Estrella Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Munda gold and Spargoville nickel projects located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.

