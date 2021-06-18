Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $2,721,600.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carvana stock opened at $291.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.03 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.44.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Carvana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $1,360,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 363,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.46.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.