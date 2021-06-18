Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Gregory Dinoia Sells 1,211 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $309,616.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,589.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Dinoia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $140,545.80.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $261.50 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.54 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 450.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 130,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.