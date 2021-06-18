SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Dana L. Evan Sells 12,444 Shares

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $265,430.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dana L. Evan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVMK alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Dana L. Evan sold 37,332 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $783,972.00.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SVMK Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. SVMK’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVMK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in SVMK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SVMK during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SVMK by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVMK during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVMK during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.