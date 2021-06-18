NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Mark G. Merrill Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $224,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,877.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark G. Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NETGEAR alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $167,040.00.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $39.08 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.59.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,608 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NETGEAR by 514.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 826,392 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in NETGEAR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.