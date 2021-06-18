Korea Investment CORP Sells 30,016 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,016 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $51,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

Shares of SUI opened at $174.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 100.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.60. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.65 and a 12 month high of $178.17.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

