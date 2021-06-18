Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $84,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,057,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,167,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in MSCI by 47.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $505.54 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.50 and a fifty-two week high of $506.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $471.46.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

