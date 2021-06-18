Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Shares of LESL opened at $25.24 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 47,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $1,282,509.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 154,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,820.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock valued at $409,344,111.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.