Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SWBI opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

