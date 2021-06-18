Brokerages Set New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Target Price at $41.80

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE NJR opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NJR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

