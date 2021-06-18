Brokerages Set Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Target Price at €3.31

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.31 ($3.90).

Several research analysts recently commented on SAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

