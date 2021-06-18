FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lowered by Analyst

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.67) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.52). Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($6.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.38) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

