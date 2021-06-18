Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.69. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

