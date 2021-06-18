Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

MPLX stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Mplx by 6,608.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,604,000 after buying an additional 18,433,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Mplx by 5.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

