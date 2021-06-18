LockTrip (LOC) Market Cap Reaches $154.87 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.36 or 0.00027831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $154.87 million and $165,223.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 132.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012785 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

