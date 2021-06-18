PAID Network (PAID) Price Up 3.3% This Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $56.30 million and $1.87 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00057841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00135952 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00178252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.08 or 0.00865410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,051.07 or 0.99554712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

