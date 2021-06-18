PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,426 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $59,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 27.0% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $147.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

